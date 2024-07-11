PM meeting with President Biden of the United States: 10 July 2024

The Prime Minister met President Biden at the White House yesterday evening.

The Prime Minister congratulated President Biden for hosting an excellent NATO summit so far. Both leaders agreed that in its 75th year, NATO is stronger and more united than ever.

They reflected on the importance of the NATO alliance and the special relationship in the context of current geopolitical challenges, including the ongoing war in Ukraine. They agreed we must continue to do whatever it takes to support Ukraine and ensure aggressors like Putin do not win.

Moving on to discuss the situation in Israel and Gaza, they discussed their shared ambition for an immediate ceasefire to get hostages out, get humanitarian aid in and make progress towards a two-state solution.

The President welcomed the Prime Minister’s recent comments on establishing closer relationships with our European counterparts, as well as the UK’s commitment to AUKUS. They reflected that at a time when we face growing challenges across the world, we are at our strongest when we unite and work together.