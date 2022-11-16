10 Downing Street
|Printable version
PM meeting with President Biden of the United States
The Prime Minister met US President Biden today at the G20 Summit in Indonesia.
The leaders agreed on the national and international importance of the strong UK-US relationship, particularly given the challenging economic times the world is currently facing.
The Prime Minister and President Biden underscored that the actions of President Putin and his regime are directly responsible for precipitating global economic issues including rising inflation. Maintaining international pressure to ensure Putin fails in Ukraine is in everyone’s interest.
The leaders agreed to work together, and with allies, to address the economic consequences of Putin’s brutality. This includes action to protect the most vulnerable in our countries and around the world, and efforts to secure our long-term energy supply.
They stressed the importance of likeminded allies providing a counterpoint to authoritarian regimes, including ensuring developing countries can grow in a sustainable way.
The Prime Minister and President Biden both agreed on the importance of sustained engagement in the Indo-Pacific region and pointed to the AUKUS pact as an example of that. The Prime Minister outlined the UK’s Indo-Pacific priorities, including joining the CPTPP trade bloc.
The leaders looked forward to working together to take forward cooperation between the UK and the US on areas including trade, defence and upholding the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-meeting-with-president-biden-of-the-united-states-16-november-2022
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary13/08/2020 15:03:23
The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.
PM call with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Zelenskyy16/11/2022 12:05:00
The Prime Minister and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy from the G20 in Indonesia today.
Putin’s regime will hear the chorus of global opposition to its actions15/11/2022 14:10:00
The Prime Minister was yesterday in Indonesia for the first meeting of the G20 in the group’s 15-year history held in the shadow of a major European war instigated by one of its members.
PM sets out five-point economic action plan for the G2014/11/2022 14:10:00
The Prime Minister will call for coordinated global action to address international economic instability and the rising cost of living when he attends the G20 Summit this week.
PM meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan: 11 November 202111/11/2022 15:20:00
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed his Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan to Downing Street today.
PM call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 10 November 202210/11/2022 16:20:00
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, this morning.
Prime Minister to call for shared focus at British-Irish Council summit10/11/2022 11:10:00
The Prime Minister will today attend the opening of the British-Irish Council summit, the first Prime Minister to do so since 2007.