10 Downing Street
|Printable version
PM meeting with President Erdoğan
The Prime Minister met Turkish President Erdoğan at the NATO Summit in Madrid yesterday.
The Prime Minister welcomed the announcement that Türkiye, Sweden and Finland have agreed a memorandum agreement, paving the way for Finland and Sweden’s accession to the alliance.
He said Finland and Sweden’s accession to NATO will make the alliance stronger as we look ahead to a more dangerous decade.
The Prime Minister praised President Erdoğan’s leadership on the issue of getting grain out of Ukraine. The Prime Minister stressed that President Putin’s ongoing blockade of Ukraine’s ports is creating an international humanitarian crisis, both in Ukraine and around the world.
The leaders discussed deepening the UK-Türkiye relationship, particularly in technology and energy.
They agreed to look at measures to further improve business mobility between our two countries, helping to create jobs and boost economic growth for both the UK and Türkiye.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-meeting-with-president-erdogan-29-june-2022
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary13/08/2020 15:03:23
The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.
PM's press conference remarks at the NATO Summit: 30 June 202230/06/2022 16:20:00
The Prime Minister's press conference remarks at the NATO Summit in Madrid.
UK deploys military experts to counter Russian malign influence in Bosnia and Herzegovina30/06/2022 13:10:00
UK military specialists will be sent to Bosnia and Herzegovina to reinforce the NATO Mission and promote stability and security in the country.
PM announces further £1 billion in military support to Ukraine30/06/2022 12:10:00
Next phase of UK military support will enhance and sustain Ukraine’s resistance to the Russian invasion
PM meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finnish President Sauli Niinistö30/06/2022 10:05:00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson met Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finnish President Sauli Niinistö at the NATO Summit in Madrid yesterday.
New UK support to protect Georgia against Russian cyber attacks30/06/2022 09:05:00
Georgia’s resistance to Russian cyber attacks will be strengthened thanks to additional security support announced by the Prime Minister at the NATO Summit.
PM to tell NATO: Allies must dig deep to prepare for a more dangerous decade ahead29/06/2022 09:15:00
Allies will discuss future of NATO at Madrid Summit, as the Alliance seeks to agree a plan for a new decade of growing threats and great power competition.
New UK package offers a lifeline to Ukrainian researchers and entrepreneurs28/06/2022 11:15:00
The PM has announced a series of measures to support Ukraine’s science & technology and research sectors.