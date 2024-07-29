10 Downing Street
PM meeting with President Herzog of Israel: 28 July 2024
The Prime Minister met Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Paris.
The pair reiterated their commitment to maintaining the historic friendship between Israel and the United Kingdom. The Prime Minister expressed his condolences for the deaths of the five hostages kidnapped on October 7th, whose bodies have recently been recovered from Gaza.
The Prime Minister reiterated his ongoing support for Israel’s right to self-defence in accordance with international law. He was clear that there is no moral equivalence between Israel, a democratic state actions and Hamas, a terrorist organisation.
The Prime Minister said there must be immediate steps towards a ceasefire, so that hostages can be released and more humanitarian aid can get in for those in desperate need.
The two leaders committed to continuing their close partnership in key areas of collaboration such as trade and investment.
