PM meeting with President Macron of France: 11 November 2024

Prime Minister Keir Starmer met France’s President Emmanuel Macron this morning ahead of the Armistice Day commemorations in Paris.

The Prime Minister thanked the President for the personal invitation, noting he was the first UK leader to attend in 80 years.

The leaders started by discussing the situation in Ukraine, including how best to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position going into the winter.

Turning to the Middle East, both underscored their deep concern at the situation in Gaza and Lebanon.

They also reiterated the need for stability in the West Bank.

Reflecting on the situation in the Channel, the Prime Minister set out his mission to disrupt and deter smuggling gangs across Europe, and the leaders strongly agreed on the importance of bearing down on illegal migration at every stage of a migrant’s journey.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.