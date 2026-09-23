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PM meeting with President Trump of the United States
The Prime Minister met the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, at the United Nations General Assembly today.
The leaders began by emphasising the value of the closeness of the relationship between the UK and the US, noting their warm and constructive phone calls since the Prime Minister took office.
They welcomed the importance of trade between the two countries, with the Prime Minister noting how existing agreements brought clear benefits to British people back home. He said he was committed to making Britain feel good about itself again, through setting a clear direction and reindustrialisation, and making sure this was a draw-a-line moment for the country.
The leaders discussed migration, with the Prime Minister setting out how summer small boat crossings were at the lowest in six years and net migration is also down, while noting the valuable contribution made by those who came legally to Britain.
Turning to international affairs, the leaders spoke about the importance of reopening global shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and how Iran must never have a nuclear weapon, with the Prime Minister noting how the conflict clearly impacted the cost of living at home. The leaders also discussed the importance of securing a lasting peace in Ukraine, with the President recognising the strength of the UK’s support for the Ukrainian people since the war began. On Diego Garcia, the Prime Minister said he was committed to working with all parties to find a solution. On the Falkland Islands, the Prime Minister set out that Britain would stand firm in the face of threats. Finally, the leaders discussed the case of British citizen Jimmy Lai, with the Prime Minister reiterating the need for his immediate release.
The leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-meeting-with-president-trump-of-the-united-states-22-september-2026
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