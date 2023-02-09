10 Downing Street
PM meeting with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine yesterday.
The Prime Minister hosted President Zelenskyy for a bilateral meeting during his visit to the UK yesterday.
He paid tribute to President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people’s courage and sacrifice. The Prime Minister thanked the President for his visit and powerful address to Parliament.
President Zelenskyy thanked the Prime Minister for his and the UK’s enduring support, including yesterday’s announcement that the UK will start training to put Ukraine on the path to NATO-standard air combat capability, and that the UK will provide long-range weapons.
The leaders discussed the need to accelerate Ukraine’s counter-offensive, backed by support from the UK and other allies. That means providing the kind of advanced capabilities that the UK announced yesterday, and delivering the same level of equipment that was previously given in months in a matter of weeks.
They agreed that Ukraine’s counter-offensive against the Russian invasion can and will prevail, heralding in a more secure future for Ukraine.
