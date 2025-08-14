PM meeting with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 14 August 2025

The Prime Minister hosted President Zelenskyy in Downing Street this morning.

They had a private breakfast, where they discussed yesterday’s meetings. They agreed there had been a powerful sense of unity and a strong resolve to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

They then looked ahead to tomorrow’s talks between President Trump and President Putin in Alaska, which present a viable chance to make progress as long as Putin takes action to prove he is serious about peace.

They agreed to stay in close touch in the coming days.