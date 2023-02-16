10 Downing Street
Printable version
PM meeting with Prime Minister Andrzej Duda of Poland: 16 February 2023
The Prime Minister hosted President Andrzej Duda of Poland at Downing Street this afternoon (16 February 2023).
The Prime Minister paid tribute to Poland’s resilience and international leadership following the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year, and said it was clear the UK and Poland were entirely aligned on their steadfast support for the country.
Reflecting on the wider impact of the invasion, the Prime Minister reiterated his commitment to European security and said the recent extension of the UK’s Sky Sabre deployment to Poland underlined that.
They both agreed it was important that support to Ukraine was accelerated in the coming weeks, and the leaders discussed the training of Ukrainian pilots on NATO standard jets that would begin in the UK shortly.
Looking ahead to the NATO Summit in Vilnius in the summer, the leaders reiterated the importance of all partners agreeing the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO.
They agreed to stay in close touch.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-meeting-with-prime-minister-andrzej-duda-of-poland-16-february-2023
