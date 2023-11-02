PM meeting with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni: 2 November 2023

The Prime Minister welcomed Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to the AI Safety Summit in Bletchley Park today [2 November 2023].

They discussed the rapid development of AI and the need to manage the risks in order to seize its opportunities. With Italy taking over the G7 presidency next year, the Prime Minister set out the UK’s support for Italy’s agenda on AI.

They turned to the ongoing war in Ukraine, where the PM reiterated that support for Ukraine will remain unwavering.

The leaders also spoke about the need to ensure long-term stability in the Middle East, in light of the growing humanitarian crisis following the terror inflicted by Hamas in Israel. They agreed to support both Israeli and Palestinian civilians now and in the future through continued international collaboration in the region.

They concluded by committing to work together on the shared priorities, including tackling illegal migration and trafficking in Europe.