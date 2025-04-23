10 Downing Street
|Printable version
PM meeting with Prime Minister Luxon of New Zealand
The Prime Minister hosted New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon at Downing Street yesterday.
The two leaders reflected on their visit to Operation Interflex to see Ukrainian troops being trained earlier yesterday, and the importance of supporting Ukraine for the long term.
Discussing the Coalition of the Willing, the Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Luxon for New Zealand’s ongoing support, adding that the planning phase was making good progress across all four domains - land, air, regeneration and sea.
The Prime Minister welcomed New Zealand’s recent uplift in defence spending, and both agreed the direct link between defence spending, economic security and putting money back in the pockets of hardworking people.
Turning to the situation in the Indo-Pacific, the leaders agreed on the importance of working together to support regional stability and counter malign threats.
They also discussed the strong trade links between the UK and New Zealand, and the UK’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.
The leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-meeting-with-prime-minister-luxon-of-new-zealand-22-april-2025
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary13/08/2020 15:03:23
The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.
Joint statement between the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and the Prime Minister of New Zealand23/04/2025 13:20:00
This Joint Statement follows the meeting of the United Kingdom and New Zealand Prime Ministers in London on 22 April 2025.
Statement from the Prime Minister following the death of Pope Francis22/04/2025 13:10:00
Statement from the Prime Minister following the death of Pope Francis (21 April 2025).
Victory inn Europe! Pubs to stay open later as part of VE 80 Celebrations22/04/2025 12:20:00
Pub goers will be able to raise a toast to veterans for an extra two hours to celebrate next month’s historic 80th anniversary of VE day.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer's 2025 Easter message17/04/2025 15:15:00
Prime Minister Keir Starmer's 2025 Easter message.
Political Peerages: April 202511/04/2025 15:20:00
The King has been graciously pleased to signify His intention of conferring Peerages of the United Kingdom for Life.
New measures to put neighbourhood bobbies back on beat10/04/2025 10:25:00
Communities will be safer and trust in local policing will be restored under plans to put police officers back in our neighbourhoods.
PM call with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia10/04/2025 09:25:00
The Prime Minister spoke to His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia earlier this afternoon.
Multi-billion-pound investment secured as Universal theme park and resort set to be built in Bedford, bringing thousands of jobs09/04/2025 12:05:00
A multi-billion-pound investment in a major new Universal theme park and resort in Bedford has been agreed between Universal, the government and the local council, in a move that represents a major vote of confidence in the UK economy and the future of partnerships between the UK and the US.