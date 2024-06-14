PM meeting with Prime Minister Modi of India: 14 June 2024

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, at the G7 Summit in Italy today [Friday 14 June 2024].

Prime Minister Sunak congratulated Prime Minister Modi on securing a third term in the world’s largest democratic election.

They discussed their mutual commitment to the security and prosperity of both countries and saluted the strength of the relationship.

The Prime Minister said he was pleased that India will send high level representatives to the Ukraine Peace Summit this weekend.