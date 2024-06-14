10 Downing Street
|Printable version
PM meeting with Prime Minister Modi of India: 14 June 2024
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, at the G7 Summit in Italy today [Friday 14 June 2024].
Prime Minister Sunak congratulated Prime Minister Modi on securing a third term in the world’s largest democratic election.
They discussed their mutual commitment to the security and prosperity of both countries and saluted the strength of the relationship.
The Prime Minister said he was pleased that India will send high level representatives to the Ukraine Peace Summit this weekend.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-meeting-with-prime-minister-modi-of-india-14-june-2024
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary13/08/2020 15:03:23
The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.
PM meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy: 13 June 202414/06/2024 15:05:00
The Prime Minister met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the G7 Summit in Italy on 13th June 2024.
Funding commitments show UK as force for global good at G7 Leader Summit14/06/2024 12:10:00
The Prime Minister will make the case for a world economy that is more peaceful, stable, and prosperous and for bold reforms to global governance to make it more inclusive and responsive to citizens as he attends the second day of the G7 Leaders Summit in Italy today (Friday 14 June).
New UK sanctions to crack down on Putin's war machine13/06/2024 15:05:00
UK announces 50 new sanctions designations and specifications to degrade Putin’s war machine, in co-ordinated action with G7 partners to support Ukraine [ 13 June 2024].
UK shows enduring commitment to Ukraine at G7 summit13/06/2024 12:10:00
The Prime Minister will be clear that the UK will lead from the front on supporting international peace and security as he attends the G7 Leaders Summit in Italy against a backdrop of heightened volatility.
Quad Leaders statement on the situation in the Middle East: 6 June 202407/06/2024 11:10:00
Statement from the leaders of the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and France on Gaza.
Joint leaders statement on Gaza: 6 June 202406/06/2024 14:10:00
Leaders of the United States, Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, France, Germany, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Spain, Thailand, and the United Kingdom issued a joint statement on Gaza.
Prime Minister's remarks for the 80th anniversary of D-Day06/06/2024 11:10:00
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's remarks at the British Normandy Memorial for the 80th anniversary of D-Day [6 June 2024].