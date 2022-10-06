PM meeting with Prime Minister Petr Fiala: 6 October 2022

The Prime Minister met the Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala in Prague this morning.

The Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Fiala for hosting today’s gathering of European leaders, welcoming the important opportunity to discuss regional issues like energy security and migration.

The leaders were in strong agreement on the importance of likeminded European democracies presenting a united front against Putin’s brutality.

They discussed the UK and Czech Republic’s early support for Ukraine’s defence and the need to continue military aid, help on reconstruction and sanctions on Putin’s regime.

The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Fiala also noted opportunities for our countries to work together to secure long-term energy supplies, including cooperation on nuclear and renewables.

Both leaders welcomed the prospect of the United Kingdom resuming participation in the North Seas Energy Cooperation group. The Prime Minister looked forward to work progressing at pace on developing next-generation energy interconnectors in the region.