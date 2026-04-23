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PM meeting with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset
The Prime Minister welcomed the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset, to Downing Street yesterday.
The Prime Minister reiterated his personal commitment, and that of the government, to the Council of Europe and the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). Both leaders noted the utmost importance of the rule of law, democracy, and human rights to today’s global stability.
On the shared challenge of illegal migration, the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of showing that the ECHR reflects modern challenges and that it works for people with genuine concerns about border security.
The Secretary General provided an update on the Council of Europe’s work to pursue accountability for the atrocities perpetrated in Ukraine and he thanked the UK government for its strong support in this area.
They looked forward to speaking again soon.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-meeting-with-secretary-general-of-the-council-of-europe-alain-berset-22-april-2026
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