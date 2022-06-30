PM meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finnish President Sauli Niinistö

Prime Minister Boris Johnson met Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finnish President Sauli Niinistö at the NATO Summit in Madrid yesterday.

The Prime Minister reiterated his staunch support for Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership aspirations. He described their accession as a great step forward for NATO and welcomed the progress made since his visits to Sweden and Finland last month.

The Prime Minister said that the membership of two more pro-peace democracies will permanently strengthen our defensive Alliance, helping to keep us all safe.