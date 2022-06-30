Thursday 30 Jun 2022 @ 10:05
10 Downing Street
Printable version

PM meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finnish President Sauli Niinistö

Prime Minister Boris Johnson met Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finnish President Sauli Niinistö at the NATO Summit in Madrid yesterday.

The Prime Minister reiterated his staunch support for Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership aspirations. He described their accession as a great step forward for NATO and welcomed the progress made since his visits to Sweden and Finland last month.

The Prime Minister said that the membership of two more pro-peace democracies will permanently strengthen our defensive Alliance, helping to keep us all safe.

The Prime Minister updated on his recent visit to Kyiv. The leaders discussed the need to oppose Russian threats and intimidation in all its guises. That includes by ensuring that the people of Ukraine have the tools they need to turn the tide in Putin’s futile war of aggression – they agreed that Putin is offering Ukraine no other option.

Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/prime-ministers-office-10-downing-street

Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-meeting-with-swedish-prime-minister-magdalena-andersson-and-finnish-president-sauli-niinisto-29-june-2022

Share this article

Latest News from
10 Downing Street

Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary

13/08/2020 15:03:23

The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.

PM's press conference remarks at the NATO Summit: 30 June 2022

30/06/2022 16:20:00

The Prime Minister's press conference remarks at the NATO Summit in Madrid.

UK deploys military experts to counter Russian malign influence in Bosnia and Herzegovina

30/06/2022 13:10:00

UK military specialists will be sent to Bosnia and Herzegovina to reinforce the NATO Mission and promote stability and security in the country.

PM announces further £1 billion in military support to Ukraine

30/06/2022 12:10:00

Next phase of UK military support will enhance and sustain Ukraine’s resistance to the Russian invasion

PM meeting with President Erdoğan

30/06/2022 11:10:00

The Prime Minister met Turkish President Erdoğan at the NATO Summit in Madrid yesterday.

New UK support to protect Georgia against Russian cyber attacks

30/06/2022 09:05:00

Georgia’s resistance to Russian cyber attacks will be strengthened thanks to additional security support announced by the Prime Minister at the NATO Summit.

PM to tell NATO: Allies must dig deep to prepare for a more dangerous decade ahead

29/06/2022 09:15:00

Allies will discuss future of NATO at Madrid Summit, as the Alliance seeks to agree a plan for a new decade of growing threats and great power competition.

New UK package offers a lifeline to Ukrainian researchers and entrepreneurs

28/06/2022 11:15:00

The PM has announced a series of measures to support Ukraine’s science & technology and research sectors.

UK supports new international drive to prevent and prepare for future pandemics

27/06/2022 13:43:00

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced £25 million of UK aid backing for a new fund to ensure the world is better prepared to defeat future pandemics.

Smart Places & Communities 2022