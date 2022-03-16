10 Downing Street
PM meeting with the Crown Prince of the United Arab Emirates: 16 March 2022
Prime Minister Boris Johnson met the Crown Prince of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed bin Zayed al Nayhan.
The Prime Minister met the Crown Prince of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed bin Zayed al Nayhan, in Abu Dhabi today.
The Prime Minister set out his deep concerns about the chaos unleashed by Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and stressed the importance of working together to improve stability in the global energy market.
The leaders welcomed the longstanding partnership between our two countries and discussed opportunities to increase collaboration between the UK and UAE on energy security, green technology, and trade.
They also agreed on the need to bolster our strong security, defence and intelligence cooperation in the face of growing global threats, including from the Houthis in Yemen.
