PM meeting with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani: 27 July 2024
The Prime Minister was pleased to meet His Highness the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani in Paris.
The two leaders acknowledged the fruitful discussion they had in December last year, when the Prime Minister visited Qatar as Leader of the Opposition.
They discussed their mutual enjoyment of the Olympic opening ceremony and both commended France for a successful event.
The Emir said the relationship between the UK and Qatar is profound and growing each year, a sentiment the Prime Minister echoed.
The two leaders pledged to build on the existing partnership, particularly in areas of mutual opportunity including education, business and energy.
The transition to clean energy and the opportunities it brings for jobs, lower bills and energy security was discussed extensively.
The Emir welcomed the Prime Minister’s early action to tackle illegal migration saying it is a global challenge to be approached in collaboration.
The leaders discussed Israel and Gaza, specifically the numbers of innocent lives continuing to be lost, and the role of international partners in bringing the conflict to an end.
The Prime Minister and Emir pledged to speak again in the coming months.
