Friday 30 Oct 2026 @ 16:20
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PM meeting with the First Minister of Wales: 30 October 2026

The Prime Minister met with the First Minister of Wales, Rhun Ap Iorwerth, in Glasgow following a meeting of the National Economic Council today (Friday 30 October)

The Prime Minister welcomed the positive discussions at the NEC, where the First Minister of Wales agreed to start a process to explore how each government could contribute to regional empowerment, reindustrialisation and achieving good growth in every postcode.

This would be a policy sprint led by No10 North, involving officials from each government, to take this agenda forward.

The Prime Minister said he looked forward to Cardiff hosting the next meeting of the National Economic Council in spring 2027.

Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/prime-ministers-office-10-downing-street

Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-meeting-with-the-first-minister-of-wales-30-october-2026

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