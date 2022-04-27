10 Downing Street
|Printable version
PM meeting with the President of Guyana: 27 April 2022
Prime Minister Boris Johnson met the President of Guyana, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, at the House of Commons today.
The Prime Minister met the President of Guyana, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, at the House of Commons today.
They warmly welcomed the close and enduring friendship between the United Kingdom and Guyana and stressed the importance of continuing to strengthen our partnership in a changing global landscape. The leaders deplored Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine and attack on democratic values.
On climate, the Prime Minister congratulated Guyana on its world-leading forestry management, and they agreed urgently to take forward next steps on the COP26 Glasgow Declaration on Forests and Land Use.
The leaders also noted Guyana’s recent discovery of oil and gas reserves, and discussed ways to work together to sustainably manage those resources as countries transition to clean and renewable energy.
They committed to continue working together to boost trade and investment between our two countries as well as cooperation on climate change and regional security, and looked forward to meeting again at the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in Kigali.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-meeting-with-the-president-of-guyana-27-april-2022
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary13/08/2020 15:03:23
The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.
UK boosts humanitarian support to help Ukraine’s hospitals under attack27/04/2022 10:25:00
The UK is sending more ambulances and fire engines to Ukraine as part of continued support to the country.
PM: UK-India partnership ‘brings security and prosperity for our people’22/04/2022 16:20:00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will reiterate the vital importance of the UK-India partnership for global peace and security, as he visits New Delhi.
PM statement in India: 22 April 202222/04/2022 15:10:00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave a statement in India.
PM statement at press conference with Prime Minister Modi: 22 April 202222/04/2022 14:10:00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave a statement at a joint press conference with Indian Prime Minister Modi.
PM announces £1bn new commercial deals on landmark India visit22/04/2022 10:20:00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce a raft of commercial agreements and hail a new era in the UK and India’s trade, investment and technology partnership.
PM call with Rwandan President Paul Kagame: 19 April 202220/04/2022 15:20:00
The Prime Minister yesterday spoke to Rwandan President Paul Kagame.
PM call with world leaders: 19 April 202220/04/2022 10:15:00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday spoke with leaders of the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Poland, Italy, Romania, Japan, European Commission, European Council, and the NATO Secretary General.