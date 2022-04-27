PM meeting with the President of Guyana: 27 April 2022

Prime Minister Boris Johnson met the President of Guyana, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, at the House of Commons today.

They warmly welcomed the close and enduring friendship between the United Kingdom and Guyana and stressed the importance of continuing to strengthen our partnership in a changing global landscape. The leaders deplored Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine and attack on democratic values.

On climate, the Prime Minister congratulated Guyana on its world-leading forestry management, and they agreed urgently to take forward next steps on the COP26 Glasgow Declaration on Forests and Land Use.

The leaders also noted Guyana’s recent discovery of oil and gas reserves, and discussed ways to work together to sustainably manage those resources as countries transition to clean and renewable energy.

They committed to continue working together to boost trade and investment between our two countries as well as cooperation on climate change and regional security, and looked forward to meeting again at the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in Kigali.