PM meeting with the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne

The Prime Minister met the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in St John’s.

The Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Browne for the warm welcome from Antigua and Barbuda and for hosting Commonwealth leaders at such an important time.

In such volatile times, it was clear that the Commonwealth was more important today than ever before, the Prime Minister added.

There was a unique opportunity to work together as the Commonwealth to drive international financial reform, including on climate finance, the leaders agreed.

The UK wanted to work with partners, big and small, around the world to drive global good and tackle some of the most pressing generational challenges of our time, the Prime Minister added.

The leaders also discussed opportunities for a closer trading relationship between the UK and Antigua and Barbuda to support jobs in the UK and supply chains in the Caribbean.

The leaders looked forward to speaking again at the leaders’ retreat tomorrow.