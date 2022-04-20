10 Downing Street
PM meeting with the Prime Minister of Kurdistan: 19 April 2022
Prime Minister Boris Johnson met the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Masrour Barzani.
The Prime Minister welcomed Prime Minister Barzani of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq to Downing Street yesterday.
The leaders highlighted the strength of their relationship, recognising the UK’s deep ties with the Kurdish people. They noted the significant opportunities for greater partnerships across trade and investment.
Acknowledging the ongoing challenges to regional security, the Prime Minister voiced his enduring commitment to Iraqi stability and the counter-Daesh operations across the Middle East.
The Prime Minister updated Prime Minister Barzani on his recent visit to Kyiv and reiterated the need for the international community to continue to push back against Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Prime Minister Barzani spoke about his aspiration to export energy to Europe, and the Prime Minister lauded his efforts to help reduce Western reliance on Russian oil and gas.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-meeting-with-the-prime-minister-of-kurdistan-19-april-2022
