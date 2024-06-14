PM meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy: 13 June 2024

The Prime Minister met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the G7 Summit in Italy on 13th June 2024.

The leaders welcomed G7 efforts to provide Ukraine with significant new funding, enabled by the profits from frozen Russian assets, and to keep working further on avenues to use the frozen assets themselves.

The Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s steadfast support for Ukraine’s right to self-defence in the face of Russia’s illegal invasion. The President thanked the Prime Minister for his support for Ukraine’s peace initiative and the two leaders looked forward to seeing each other at the Peace Summit in Switzerland this weekend.