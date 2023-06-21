10 Downing Street
PM meetings at the Ukraine Recovery Conference
The Prime Minister met with the President of the European Commission, President of Estonia, Prime Ministers of Latvia and Ukraine, and the US Secretary of State this morning.
The Prime Minister thanked the leaders for attending the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, and for their strong and ongoing support to Ukraine.
Reflecting on the work that had already begun in Ukraine to recover and rebuild, the Prime Minister said it is inspiring to see that progress happening at the same time as the Armed Forces of Ukraine pushed back Russian forces.
Discussing the important role of the private sector in the rebuild of Ukraine, the Prime Minister said it was fantastic to see so many companies and businesses attend the London summit.
The leaders also discussed the importance of a united approach to global challenges, including artificial intelligence and Indo-Pacific stability.
They looked forward to seeing each other again soon.
