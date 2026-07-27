PM puts new offer on the table to businesses in first talks with industry groups: 24 July 2026

The Prime Minister has held his first calls with business representative organisations where he set out a new offer from government to Britain's job creators.

Prime Minister holds first set of calls with leading business groupsto outline his vision for a stronger partnership with the private sector

Government to provide greater certainty, faster decisions and a stronger business voice in policy making to drive good growth in every postcode

Burnham calls on businesses to work with Government to tackle rising youth unemployment and restore first rung in the ladder for young people to get into work

The Prime Minister recently [Friday 24 July] held his first calls with business representative organisations where he set out a new offer from government to Britain’s job creators.

Speaking with organisations including the CBI, British Chambers of Commerce, Federation of Small Businesses, Make UK, Small Business Britain, and Startup Coalition, Andy Burnham outlined a fresh partnership between government and business built around a shared ambition to drive investment, create jobs and grow the economy.

Together, these organisations represent hundreds of thousands of businesses across the country, from major employers and manufacturers to start-ups, high street firms and small businesses.

Acknowledging that many businesses have felt overlooked by successive governments, the Prime Minister said his government will be a circuit breaker by bringing down costs for business, creating a better environment for firms to grow and invest and delivering good growth in every postcode.

The new offer is centred on greater certainty, clearer long-term direction, faster decision-making and a stronger business voice in shaping policy. At a time of heightened global uncertainty, this government will provide the stable foundations businesses need to plan for the long term, invest with confidence and help deliver good growth in every postcode.

Last week the Prime Minister promised to give breathing space to people and businesses. As one of the Prime Minister’s first promises delivered in his first week in office, he announced 20 per cent relief for pubs, clubs and music venues. This will bring down costs for town centre businesses, support the places people value in their communities and sends a strong signal of intent that this government is on the side of Britain’s businesses.

The Prime Minister also set out his ambition for a more agile state, with more decisions taken closer to communities, employers and investors. Over-centralised decision-making has too often slowed investment and held back regeneration, while devolving power to those closest to opportunities can cut unnecessary bureaucracy and ensure working people see the benefits in their local communities more quickly.

Alongside a stronger and more constructive partnership with business, the Government will take a much more active role where markets and regulators are not delivering for working people. Whether on energy, water or other essential services, the government wants to ensure every family gets a fair deal and to crack down on businesses who fail to deliver the standards that the public deserve.

The PM underlined his commitment to reduce the frictions that make doing business and hiring people more difficult. In return, he expects businesses to take seriously their responsibility to deliver good growth right across the country, and to take care of their employees and the communities in which they operate.

He also invited employers to work closely with the Government on some of the biggest challenges facing the country, including youth unemployment, tackling skills shortages and improving living standards. The PM acknowledged that too many young people are not leaving school ready for the workplace, making it harder for businesses to recruit the talent they need and exacerbating the youth unemployment crisis.

Tackling youth unemployment head on will be a key test for the new partnership between government and business. The PM will ask employers to work alongside Government to support more young people into work, while helping businesses develop the skilled workforce they need to grow.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham recently said:

“For too long, businesses have been carrying the burden of rising costs while working people have paid the price. “We’ve all seen the consequences on our high streets with boarded-up shops, struggling local businesses, and employers feeling like they haven’t been heard across Whitehall. Every business that closes its doors means fewer jobs and fewer opportunities for young people to get into work. “Britain has enormous strengths and too often we talk ourselves down. We are a global powerhouse in science, technology, manufacturing and innovation. We just need to do a better job of turning that success into jobs, investment and opportunity that everyone can feel in every part of the country. “That’s why I’m putting a new offer on the table. We’ll bring down costs, reform business rates and use the power of government to back British business. We’ll listen, we’ll act and we’ll give firms the backing they need to reindustrialise Britain. In return, I want businesses to invest in their people, back their communities and help us give every young person a fair chance to find a good job.”

The Government will continue to work with international partners to deepen trade relationships and strengthen our economic security. To kickstart that effort, the Prime Minister has been speaking directly with world leaders this week to discuss how we can strengthen trade ties and unlock new opportunities for British businesses here at home.

Despite a new round of global tariffs recently announced by the US, our landmark Economic Prosperity Deal remains in place, which has led to an improvement to our trading terms with zero tariffs on both whisky and medical technology. This demonstrates the value of active engagement with international partners to protect British interests, support jobs and give businesses the certainty they need to invest and grow.

Ministers are also determined to deliver workers’ rights reforms in partnership with businesses, trade unions and workers, making sure the changes support higher living standards, stronger businesses and good growth in every postcode.

The Government will also use the power of public procurement to back British business by default to ensure public investment support jobs, apprenticeships, innovation and skills across the country.

Notes to Editors

This week, the Business Secretary and AI Minister have also engaged more than 200 business leaders and senior figures from business, science and technology organisations. The Business Secretary told businesses he’d be their voice in government and recognised this government “has a lot of work to do” to move faster and be bolder than before to make our business environment better for companies of all sizes, sectors and from all parts of the country.

It follows the creation of the Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade earlier this week, bringing together Britain’s strengths in science, technology and innovation with the Government’s economic and industrial priorities. The new department will have greater power to drive investment, support innovation and remove barriers holding back growth.

The PM spoke with the following business representative organisations and industry groups: