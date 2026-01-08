PM remarks after Coalition of the Willing meeting: 6 January 2026

Prime Minister Keir Starmer's remarks after the Coalition of the Willing meeting in Paris.

It’s important that we are starting the year like this –

European and American allies, side-by-side with President Zelenskyy…

Standing for peace.

And we are closer to that goal than ever…

But the hardest yards are still ahead…

So we’re here today to keep driving that effort forward.

And we’ve had a very constructive meeting…

Which has built on the excellent progress made in negotiations over recent days and weeks.

The purpose of the Coalition of the Willing…

Is to help deliver a peace that can last –

And to work with the US to guarantee Ukraine’s security for the long term.

This work is now more advanced than ever.

Today’s joint declaration set that out in clear terms –

On top of that, and alongside President Zelenskyy and President Macron,

We went even further today.

We signed a Declaration of Intent…

On the deployment of forces to Ukraine in the event of a peace deal.

This is a vital part of our iron-cast commitment to stand with Ukraine for the long term.

It paves the way for the legal framework…

Under which British, French and partner forces could operate on Ukrainian soil –

Securing Ukraine’s skies and seas –

And regenerating Ukraine’s armed forces for the future.

We discussed these issues in detail today.

And so I can say that, following a ceasefire,

The UK and France will establish “military hubs” across Ukraine…

And build protected facilities for weapons and military equipment…

To support Ukraine’s defensive needs.

And with our Coalition partners,

We also have agreed significant further steps.

First, that we will participate in US-led monitoring and verification of any ceasefire.

Second, we will support the long-term provision of armaments for Ukraine’s defence.

And third, we will work towards binding commitments…

To support Ukraine in the case of a future armed attack by Russia.

This is all about building the practical foundations on which peace would rest.

But we can only get to a peace deal if Putin is ready to make compromises.

And so, we have to be frank –

For all Russia’s words…

Putin is not showing that he is ready for peace.

Over the last few weeks, we have seen the opposite:

Further horrific strikes on Ukraine…

Killing and wounding civilians…

And cutting off power from millions of people in the dead of winter.

His forces hit a hospital in Kyiv just yesterday.

And he has tried to distract from peace efforts with unfounded claims of attacks on his residence.

Now this only hardens our resolve.

We will continue to step up our support to Ukraine’s defence in 2026…

To ensure it gets the equipment and backing it needs to continue the fight.

And we will keep up the pressure on Russia…

Including further measures on the oil traders and Shadow Fleet operators funding Putin’s war chest.

We will continue these efforts until they come to the table in good faith…

And until we realise the goal that we all share – of a just and lasting peace.

Thank you, Emmanuel.