10 Downing Street
|Printable version
PM remarks at a meeting convened by President Zelenskyy to mark three years since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine: 24 February 2025
Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivered a speech this morning at a meeting of world leaders to mark three years since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Thank you very much – colleagues, let me start with Volodymyr and saying on this day of all days, I want to pay tribute to your leadership Volodymyr. And friends – it’s right that we mark this grim anniversary together. For three years we have been united in opposition to Russia’s barbaric invasion. And for three years we have been full of admiration for the incredible response of the Ukrainian people.
Their voices must be must at the heart of the drive for peace. And I want to be clear – I hear them. I think of the soldiers and civilians that I met in Kyiv just a few weeks ago in the ICU, in the burns unit… The witnesses to the horror of Bucha… The school children I met living under constant bombardment… The soldiers training in the UK, bound for the frontline… Their voices echo in my ears – They inform the decisions I take – and the peace that I believe we must see.
So I have a very simple, clear message today: the UK is with you. Today and every day. From His Majesty the King… To the NHS workers volunteering in hospitals in Ukraine… To the communities that took Ukrainian refugees to their heart. And that’s why I signed our 100-year partnership with President Zelenskyy last month - Because we believe in Ukraine’s fight today, and the country’s incredible potential to thrive in the years to come.
This is a time for unity. In this crucial moment as talks begin – we must work together to shape the outcome.
Russia does not hold all the cards in this war… Because the Ukrainians have the courage to defend their country… Because Russia’s economy is in trouble… And because they have now lost the best of their land forces and their Black Sea Fleet in this pointless invasion. So we must increase the pressure even further to deliver an enduring peace, not just a pause in fighting. We can do that in three ways.
First, by stepping up our military support to Ukraine. The UK is doing that… Providing £4.5bn in military aid this year – more than ever before. We’re doing more than ever to train Ukrainian troops, helping Ukraine to mobilise even further… And we’re proud to have taken on the leadership of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group.
Secondly, we must keep dialling up the economic pressure… To get Putin to a point where he is ready not just to talk, but to make concessions. So today we’re announcing the UK’s largest package of sanctions since the early days of the war… Going after Russia’s shadow fleet… And going after companies in China and elsewhere who are sending military components.
Later today I will be discussing further steps with the G7 – And I am clear that the G7 should be ready to take on more risk – Including on the oil price cap… Sanctioning Russia’s oil giants… And going after the banks that are enabling the evasion of sanctions.
Third, we must bring our collective strength to the peace effort.
President Trump has changed the global conversation over the last few weeks. And it has created an opportunity. Now, we must get the fundamentals right.
If we want peace to endure, Ukraine must have a seat at the table… And any settlement must be based on a sovereign Ukraine… Backed up with strong security guarantees. The UK is ready and willing to support this with troops on the ground – With other Europeans, and with the right conditions in place.
And ultimately a US backstop will be vital to deter Russia from launching another invasion in just a few years’ time.
So we will do everything we can to get the best outcome for Ukraine – and for us all. Let me close with one of those voices I mentioned earlier – A patient called Petro, from the burns unit I visited in Kyiv. He said to me… “If Ukraine fails, Europe will be next.” That is what’s at stake here. That is why we will always stand with Ukraine, and with our allies… Against this aggression… And for a just and lasting peace. Slava Ukraini.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/pm-remarks-at-a-meeting-convened-by-president-zelenskyy-to-mark-three-years-since-the-full-scale-invasion-of-ukraine-24-february-2025
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary13/08/2020 15:03:23
The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.
PM statement in response to the release of deceased hostages held in Gaza24/02/2025 10:25:00
The Prime Minister recently made a statement in response to the release of deceased hostages held in Gaza.
Over two million extra NHS appointments delivered early as trusts handed £40 million to go further and faster17/02/2025 16:20:00
Over two million extra NHS appointments including for chemotherapy, radiotherapy, endoscopy, and diagnostic tests delivered as government delivers first step to fix the NHS seven months early.
Government unveils plans for next generation of new towns13/02/2025 10:15:00
Hundreds of thousands of working people and families will reap the rewards new towns across Britain, as the Prime Minister paves the way for the largest housebuilding programme since the post-war era.
Prime Minister takes part in National HIV Testing Week10/02/2025 13:20:00
In support of National HIV Testing Week, the Prime Minister undertook a public rapid HIV home test, available for free, in No10 Downing Street.
Government rips up rules to fire-up nuclear power06/02/2025 14:10:00
More nuclear power plants will be approved across England and Wales as the Prime Minister slashes red tape to get Britain building - as part of his Plan for Change.
Pension reforms to go further to unlock billions to drive growth and boost working peoples’ pension pots28/01/2025 13:20:00
Working people and businesses are set to benefit from new rules that will give more flexibility over how occupational defined benefit pension schemes are managed, as the government continues to remove blockages that are inhibiting its growth agenda that will improve lives of working people across the UK.
PM speech at Holocaust Memorial Day UK National Ceremony: 27 January 202528/01/2025 10:20:00
Prime Minister Keir Starmer yesterday made a speech at the Holocaust Memorial Day (27 January 2024) UK National Ceremony.