PM secures new agreement with EU to benefit British people

UK secures new agreement with the European Union to support British businesses, back British jobs, and put more money in people’s pockets.

Package will help make food cheaper, slash red tape, open up access to the EU market and add nearly £9 billion to the UK economy by 2040.

Prime Minister hails agreement as ‘good for jobs, good for bills, and good for our borders’.

The Prime Minister yesterday confirmed a new agreement with the European Union which will deliver on his core mission to grow the economy, back British jobs and put more money in people’s pockets.

Extensive negotiations over the last six months have led to the third major deal struck by the government in as many weeks, following the US and India – which the Prime Minister says will be “good for jobs, good for bills and good for our borders”.

As part of the deal, a new SPS agreement will make it easier for food and drink to be imported and exported by reducing the red tape that placed burdens on businesses and led to lengthy lorry queues at the border. This agreement will have no time limit, giving vital certainty to businesses.

Some routine checks on animal and plant products will be removed completely, allowing goods to flow freely again, including between Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Ultimately this could lower food prices and increase choice on supermarket shelves – meaning more money in people’s pockets.

The EU is the UK’s largest trading partner. After the 21% drop in exports and 7% drop in imports seen since Brexit, the UK will also be able to sell various products, such as burgers and sausages, back into the EU again, supporting these vital British industries.

Closer co-operation on emissions through linking our respective Emissions Trading Systems will improve the UK’s energy security and avoid businesses being hit by the EU’s carbon tax due to come in next year – which would have sent £800 million directly to the EU’s budget.

Combined, the SPS and Emissions Trading Systems linking measures alone are set to add nearly £9 billion to the UK economy by 2040, in a huge boost for growth.

British steel exports are protected from new EU rules and restrictive tariffs, through a bespoke arrangement for the UK that will save UK steel £25 million per year.

The UK will enter talks about access to EU facial images data for the first time, on top of the existing arrangements for DNA, fingerprint and vehicle registration data. This will enhance our ability to catch dangerous criminals and ensure they face justice more quickly.

British holidaymakers will be able to use more eGates in Europe, ending the dreaded queues at border control. Pets will also be able to travel more easily, with the introduction of ‘pet passports’ for UK cats and dogs – eliminating the need for animal health certificates for every trip.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer yesterday said:

It’s time to look forward. To move on from the stale old debates and political fights to find common sense, practical solutions which get the best for the British people. We’re ready to work with partners if it means we can improve people’s lives here at home. So that’s what this deal is all about – facing out into the world once again, in the great tradition of this nation. Building the relationships we choose, with the partners we choose, and closing deals in the national interest. Because that is what independent, sovereign nations do.

Yesterday also saw the agreement of the new Security and Defence Partnership, which will pave the way for the UK defence industry to participate in the EU’s proposed new £150 billion Security Action for Europe (SAFE) defence fund – supporting thousands of British jobs and boosting growth.

At a time of increasing global uncertainty and volatility, this will formalise UK-EU co-operation on defence to ensure Europe’s safety and security.

Minister for European Union Relations and lead Government negotiator, Nick Thomas-Symonds yesterday said:

Today is a historic day, marking the opening of a new chapter in our relationship with the EU that delivers for working people across the UK. Since the start of these negotiations, we have worked for a deal to make the British people safer, more secure and more prosperous. Our new UK-EU Strategic Partnership achieves all three objectives. It delivers on jobs, bills and borders. Today is a day of delivery. Britain is back on the world stage with a Government in the service of working people.

The UK and the EU have also agreed to co-operate further on a youth experience scheme – which could see young people able to work and travel freely in Europe again. The scheme, which would be capped and time-limited, would mirror existing schemes the UK has with countries such as Australia and New Zealand.

The Prime Minister is clear that bringing down migration remains an absolute priority for him, which is why yesterday’s agreement also majors on further work on finding solutions to tackle illegal migration – including on returns and a joint commitment to tackle channel crossings.

The UK and EU have also reached a new twelve year agreement that protects Britain’s fishing access, fishing rights and fishing areas with no increase in the amount of fish EU vessels can catch in British waters, providing stability and certainty for the sector. The UK will also back coastal communities by investing £360 million into our fishing industry to go towards new technology and equipment to modernise the fleet, training to help upskill the workforce, and funding to help revitalise coastal communities, support tourism and boost seafood exports. The British fleet will also benefit from the SPS agreement which slashes costs and red tape to help exports.

This agreement meets the red lines set out in the government’s manifesto – no return to the single market, no return to the customs union, and no return to freedom of movement.

The UK will continue to hold talks with the European Union on the details of each commitment.