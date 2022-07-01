PM set to deepen ties with New Zealand as he welcomes Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern back to Downing Street

The leaders will discuss shared geo-political challenges and are expected to agree new measures to boost the close UK-New Zealand alliance.

Prime Minister set to host Jacinda Ardern at Downing Street today following NATO Summit

Leaders will discuss shared geo-political challenges and are expected to agree new measures to boost the close UK-New Zealand alliance

Planned agreements include an extension to the Youth Mobility Scheme and a new science and innovation partnership

The Prime Minister will host the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, at Downing Street today [Friday], rounding off nine days of international engagement with more than 90 nations.

The leaders are expected to discuss the security challenges facing the Indo-Pacific and the situation in Ukraine, as well as new initiatives to build on our shared values and long-standing close ties. The visit comes after both leaders attended the NATO summit in Madrid this week, and follows the agreement of the UK-New Zealand free trade deal in February.

The Prime Ministers will agree new joint schemes to ensure New Zealand and the UK can address global challenges for the next generation. This will include an extension to the Youth Mobility Scheme, which will raise the age limit and increase the length of visas, attracting and allowing highly skilled and ambitious young people to move between the two countries easily, sharing skills and innovative ideas between the two countries.

The leaders are also expected to agree a landmark science and innovation arrangement, building on the Government’s Integrated Review and bringing UK and New Zealand researchers and technology experts together to inspire ground-breaking science.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

Though they may be one of our most distant allies, the United Kingdom counts New Zealand among our closest friends. We share a world view, standing up for democracy and free trade around the world, which is fortified by deep bonds of language and culture. The partnership between the UK and New Zealand makes both of our countries safer and more prosperous. We are working side-by-side to address new and evolving threats that threaten to undermine stability and sovereignty in Europe and the Indo-Pacific. Our trade deal is slashing red tape, cutting tariffs and opening exciting new opportunities for British businesses and entrepreneurs to travel and trade. And now our scientists are working together to solve humanity’s toughest challenges. I look forward to welcoming Jacinda Ardern to Downing Street today to take this alliance of old friends forward, and meet the challenges and opportunities of the future.

The UK and New Zealand will also underline their commitment to work closely together on online safety, ensuring our countries are two of the safest places to be online. The collaboration will increase information sharing and best practise around online safety, with a focus on disinformation and safeguarding users, and underline the UK and New Zealand’s leading global roles in tackling online harm. This commitment comes after the UK Government introduced the Online Safety Bill to parliament in March.

Trade ties between the two countries will also be on the agenda, including the UK’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), and the recently agreed Free Trade Agreement.