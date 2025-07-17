PM set to reshape how Government works with communities to tackle Britain’s biggest challenges

The Prime Minister will launch the Civil Society Covenant – a new way of working that puts people at the heart of government.

Charities, faith groups, social enterprises and impact investors recognised as essential partners in tackling the country’s biggest challenges and deliver on the Plan for Change

Ministers and community leaders gather at a national summit to show how collaboration is already delivering – and will go further.

The Prime Minister will join community leaders, campaigners, and charities from across the UK to launch the Civil Society Covenant – a new approach that listens, learns and delivers alongside those on the frontline.

In his keynote speech, the Prime Minister will reflect on a promise made 18 months ago in opposition: to work in genuine partnership with civil society in the national interest. Since taking office, that promise has become reality – resetting the relationship between government and the people working every day to make their communities stronger.

At its core, the Covenant is about delivering real change for working people – strengthening public services, creating safe communities, and providing new opportunities for communities to thrive. It gives civil society a home at the heart of government and recognises that national renewal can’t be delivered from Westminster alone.

The summit brings together leaders from charities, faith organisations, philanthropists, social investors and grassroots groups to focus on the UK’s most urgent issues – from healthcare access to tackling violence against women and girls. These are challenges that disproportionately affect working families, and the Covenant ensures their voices are heard and their needs are met.

It will show how civil society leadership, backed by government support, is already delivering results. As seen by:

Tackling domestic abuse: The Drive Project, a third-sector initiative, has seen percentages of perpetrators using physical abuse cut by 82%. The government is investing £53 million to expand the programme across England and Wales, working to tackle the behaviour of perpetrators and protect victims.

Supporting vulnerable children and families: Newly launched £500 million Better Futures Fund will support up to 200,000 children and families through early intervention. This is being matched by local and philanthropic investment.

Transparent immigration: Over 10 million people have transitioned to a digital immigration status, supported by 72 local organisations helping vulnerable communities. This system strengthens border security, reduces fraud, and ensures only those with the right to be here can access services.

Building the workforce we need: A new Labour Market Evidence Group is helping reduce reliance on overseas recruitment by boosting domestic skills and training.

This is about rebalancing power and responsibility,” the Prime Minister will say. Not the top-down approach of the state working alone. Not the transactional approach of markets left to their own devices. But a new way forward – where government and civil society work side by side to deliver real change.

The Civil Society Covenant has been shaped by over 1,200 organisations since it was first announced in October 2024. From national charities, trade unions and local campaigners, it sets out how government and communities will work together to deliver lasting change.

Ahead of speaking at the Summit later today, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said:

The Civil Society Covenant is about delivering real results for working people. It marks a shift from a government that kept civil society at arm’s length to one that actively partners with it, on equal footing. Our charities, volunteers, and social enterprises are embedded in the communities they serve and trusted by the people they support. That makes them the perfect partners for shaping the change we need. By working together, we’ll improve public services, make them more responsive and rooted in local needs, and ensure that every community benefits as part of our Plan for Change.

The summit will spotlight how this partnership works in practice. Following the Prime Minister’s keynote, mission-led sessions will include:

Jess Phillips, Minister for Safeguarding, and Alex Davies-Jones, Minister for Victims and Violence Against Women and Girls, chairing a Safer Streets panel with campaigners.

Bridget Phillipson, Education Secretary, outlining how civil society will support the Opportunity Mission.

Darren Jones, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, talking about how a mission-driven government can work in partnership with impact investors and philanthropists

They will be joined by civil society leaders delivering change across the country, in areas such as early years support, health and violence against women and girls.

The Covenant will play a key role in delivering the government’s Plan for Change—supporting the opportunity mission by breaking down barriers for young people, helping to build an NHS fit for the future, and ensuring that no community is left behind.

As part of the Summit, the government will also announce:

A new Joint Civil Society Covenant Council to drive delivery. The Joint Council will set direction and provide strategic oversight for implementation of the Covenant. It will have cross-sector membership comprising senior leaders from civil society and senior representatives from government departments to provide a key forum for driving progress in the reset of the relationship between government and civil society.

A Local Covenant Partnerships programme to support collaboration between civil society, councils and public services in communities that need it most.

Additional quotes:

Sarah Elliott & Jane Ide, CEO’s of National Council for Voluntary Organisations & Association of Chief Executives of Voluntary Organisations on behalf of the Civil Society Advisory Group said:

The challenges our country face can only be tackled by working together. The launch of the Civil Society Covenant is a key step forward in building a more collaborative and sustainable relationship between civil society and the UK government, while recognising our sector’s independence. Real and lasting change requires a partnership that is equal, honest and fair, with an intention to put lived experience at the heart of policy decision making. The Civil Society Covenant sets out solid principles for how we work together. Now the test is putting them into practice, both nationally and locally. As organisations rooted in communities across the UK, we’ll hold ourselves and the government accountable, speaking up on behalf of the people and communities we represent and working together to ensure meaningful and lasting impact.

Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations Chief Executive Anna Fowlie, said:

SCVO welcomes the publication of the UK Government’s Civil Society Covenant, which recognises the independence of, and the vital role played by, voluntary organisations in our communities, society, and democracy. Today is a starting point. The words on the page must now be made real—and that requires sustained effort, open dialogue, and, crucially, a genuine commitment to a partnership of equals. We welcome the Covenant’s recognition of the different contexts in which the voluntary sector operates across the UK—and, importantly, its commitment to respect and complement these.

Wales Council for Voluntary Action, Chief Executive Lindsay Cordery-Bruce said:

We welcome the Civil Society Covenant as a first step towards building a stronger, more respectful relationship between civil society and UK Government. We’re pleased to have been part of shaping this new approach, and welcome its alignment with the strong partnership structures we already have in place in Wales. The real test will now be in its implementation. We look forward to working together to ensure the Covenant is embedded in day-to-day practice and delivers meaningful improvements in how government and the sector work in partnership across the UK.

Chief Executive of the Northern Ireland Council for Voluntary Action, Celine McStravick said:

We warmly welcome the launch of the Civil Society Covenant as an important step in recognising the vital role civil society plays across the UK. In a devolved context like Northern Ireland, where community voices are central to local progress and peacebuilding, this commitment to partnership is especially significant. We look forward to ensuring the Covenant is embedded alongside our own partnership structures in Northern Ireland, and supports communities here to thrive.

