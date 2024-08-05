PM sets out support package for Southport

Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with local leaders in Southport last week to confirm a package of support for the local community, following the appalling killings and violent disorder that rocked the area earlier this week.

The package will equip local leaders and agencies so that the right support is in place for victims, ensure the needs of bereaved families are at the heart of the response, and drive longer term efforts to bring the community together.

During his visit to Southport the prime minister took part in a meeting with Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram, Chief Constable Serena Kennedy and other leaders drawn from local policing, faith groups, healthcare providers and voluntary and education sectors, where they discussed next steps and the importance of working together to help Southport recover from these horrific events. The Prime Minister also travelled to Alder Hey hospital in Liverpool to thank staff for their hard work and enduring professionalism.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

As a nation, we stand with those who tragically have lost loved ones in the heinous attack in Southport, which ripped through the very fabric of this community and left us all in shock. It is truly inspiring to hear of all the ways in which people have come together in the face of such horrors to demonstrate true bravery, resilience and solidarity. I cannot begin to imagine the pain that people are going through right now, but I am determined to make sure that Southport and its leaders have all the support they need to preserve and nurture this strength of community spirit - not just in the immediate aftermath, but also in the years to come.

Government and local partners are working together to coordinate a comprehensive multi-agency support offer for bereaved families and all those affected across Southport – this could include access to vital mental health and psychological services; effective communication with those affected; and a programme of engagement with the community on how to best recover and rebuild in the aftermath of the horrific events.

In order to support the long term recovery of the area, government will work with local partners on new ways to equip local leaders to help bolster community cohesion and build local resilience, including by setting up a programme of local community events and activities to help bring people together and create long lasting support networks drawing from local schools, businesses, faith groups, sports clubs and other key partners.

Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region said:

The horrendous events of Tuesday have caused untold shock and horror across the whole country but has left Southport struggling to come to terms with such a tragedy on its doorstep. Once the glare of the national media has moved on, it leaves behind a community that needs to come together and rebuild. This is a tight knit area and we have already seen that inclusivity and community on full display in the town’s response to the mindless violence on Tuesday night. It will not happen overnight, but we are determined to restore trust, build on that remarkable resilience - and, above all, ensure that Bebe, Elsie and Alice, and the victims and those traumatised, are never forgotten. On behalf of the Liverpool City Region, I’d like to thank the Prime Minister for the personal commitment he has given to supporting Southport through this extraordinarily difficult time.

The package will also help support local leaders’ efforts to honour the memory of those tragically killed or injured, working with schools and others affected to commemorate them in line with the local community’s wishes.

It comes alongside extensive care delivered through the NHS for anyone affected by the terrible incidents, including specialist psychological and bereavement support services tailored to individuals’ needs and access to 24/7 crisis support. Local hospitals and healthcare services delivering support to victims, bereaved families and other people affected are also being provided with advice in order to make sure staff are best equipped to give people the help and expert care they need.

Last weeks measures follow wider efforts by government to prevent further violence and unrest on our streets through a new National Violent Disorder Programme. This will bring together expert policing capabilities from across the country, drive better intelligence sharing and deploy innovative technologies more effectively to stamp out criminal behaviour and bring those responsible for violence to justice.

Government will continue to work closely with community leaders over the weeks and months ahead to ensure people, businesses and the local economy all receive ongoing support in order to drive recovery and local growth, including sustaining Southport’s thriving tourism sector and cultural attractions.