PM should make ethics a priority at AI Safety Summit, say tech professionals

The majority (88%) of experts surveyed by BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT ahead of the Bletchley Park meeting said the UK should take an international lead on ethical standards in AI.

Most IT professionals (82%) agreed that organisations should be required to publish ethical policies on their use of AI and other high-stakes technologies.

Nearly all (90%) said a company’s reputation for ethical use of technology was key when deciding to work for them or partner with them.

And 19% of respondents to the BCS survey said they had faced an ethical challenge in their work over the past year.

Professional standards

A majority (81%) said it was vital that technologists should be able to demonstrate their ethical credentials through recognised professional standards.

Tech professionals said they would like to see ethical AI standards implemented most quickly across the health and care sector. Nearly a quarter (24%) selected that option, which was followed by defence (16%), criminal justice and banking (both 13%) and education (12%).

Gillian Arnold, President of BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT said: “Hosting the AI safety Summit is the UK’s opportunity to put together a global consensus on ethical use of digital technologies.