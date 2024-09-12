PM speech on the NHS: 12 September 2024

Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers a speech on the NHS at the King's Fund today.

As you have heard today, Lord Darzi has published his independent report on the state of our NHS.

It is an incredibly comprehensive analysis. Some of you will have seen it, there are copies available, please read it.

A raw and honest assessment. That is what we asked for.

And that is why I wanted to come here to the King’s Fund.

Home to many of our country’s leading healthcare experts.

Because your contributions are going to be vital.

As we get this precious institution back on its feet,

And build an NHS that is truly fit for the future.

And look, our starting point couldn’t be further from that goal.

Public satisfaction in the NHS has fallen…

[Please note political content redacted here.]

To an all-time low today.

Think of the impact that has on staff who are putting in so much day in day out, knowing that confidence is at an all-time low.

And that is because, as everybody in the country knows, the last government broke the NHS.

But until this morning, we didn’t know the full scale of the damage, which is laid bare in the report.

Even Lord Darzi, with all his years of experience.

Is shocked by what he discovered.

It is unforgiveable.

And people have every right to be angry.

It’s not just because the NHS is so personal to all of us.

Or because when people can’t get the care they need…

They’re off work sick, with huge costs for our economy.

It’s because some of these failings are literally life and death.

Take the waiting times in A&E…

More than 100,000 infants waited more than 6 hours last year…

And nearly a tenth of all patients are now waiting for 12 hours or more…

That’s not just a source of fear and anxiety…

It’s leading to thousands of avoidable deaths….

And that phrase avoidable deaths should always be chilling.

That’s people’s loved ones who could have been saved.

Doctors and nurses whose whole vocation is to save them…

Hampered from doing so.

It’s devastating. Heartbreaking. Infuriating…

And that’s just scratching the surface.

High-risk heart attack patients waiting too long for urgent treatment.

Cancer diagnosis patients waiting too long….

With cancer death rates higher than other countries

And when it comes to getting help for mental health …

…. 345,000 are waiting over a year.

That’s roughly the entire population of Leicester.

[Please note political content redacted here.]

Covid hit our NHS harder than healthcare systems in other countries.

The NHS delayed, cancelled, or postponed far more routine care during the pandemic than any comparable health system.

And why?

Because our NHS went into the pandemic in a much more fragile state.

Fewer doctor, fewer nurses and fewer beds than most other high income health systems

[Please note political content redacted here.]

What Lord Darzi describes as a “calamity without international precedent”.

A “scorched earth” approach to health reform, the effects of which are still felt to this day.

And at the same time, they inflicted what the report describes as:

“the most austere decade since the NHS was founded”

Crumbling buildings.

Decrepit portacabins.

Mental health patients in Victorian-era cells infested with vermin.

When we say they broke the NHS…

That’s not performative politics.

Just look at it.

The 2010s were a lost decade for our NHS.

[Please note political content redacted here.]

And it’s not just the state of our National Health Service in crisis.

It’s also the state of our national health.

We’re becoming a sicker society.

Spending more of our lives in ill-health than ten years ago.

There are 2.8 million people economically inactive because of long-term sickness.

As today’s report makes clear -

“The NHS is not contributing to national prosperity as it could.”

But perhaps Lord Darzi’s most damning finding is about the declining physical and mental health of our children.

Fewer children getting vaccinated…

While those from the most deprived backgrounds…

Are twice as likely to be obese by reception age.

And much of this is a direct result of wider social injustices..

Poor quality housing

Lower incomes,

Insecure employment.

All of it, not just damaging the health of our nation…

It’s piling up the pressures on our NHS.

That’s the report.

But look, I haven’t come here just to set out this appalling inheritance. Though it is really important that we know it and properly understand it in detail.

Getting people back to health and work would not only reduce the costs on the NHS.

It would help drive economic growth - and fund public services.

My government was elected on a mandate for change so I’m also here to talk about how together we fix it.

I feel very deeply the profound responsibility for this.

And indeed, the opportunity of this moment.

The NHS may be broken, but it’s not beaten.

As the report says, the NHS may be in a “critical condition”.

But “its vital signs are strong”.

And we need is the courage to deliver long-term reform.

Major surgery not sticking plasters.

We’ve got to face up to the challenges….

Look at our ageing society.

And the higher burden of disease.

Look, the NHS is at a fork in the road.

And we have a choice about how it should meet these rising demands.

Don’t act and leave it to die.

Raise taxes on working people.

Or reform to secure its future.

Working people can’t afford to pay more.

So it’s reform or die.

So let me be clear from the outset, what reform does not mean.

First, it does not mean abandoning those founding ideals.

Of a public service, publicly funded, free at the point of use.

That basic principle of dignity.

Inspired of course by Bevan,

That when you fall ill,

You should never have to worry about the bill.

That is as true today as when the NHS was founded 76 years ago.

And I believe that so deeply.

As some of you will know, my mum and my sister both worked for the NHS.

My wife works for the NHS.

The NHS cared for my Mum throughout what was a very

long illness…

The NHS runs through my family like a stick of rock.

And you know, this isn’t just about emotion.

It’s about hard facts too.

The NHS is uniquely placed for the opportunities of big data and predictive and preventative medicine.

So the problem isn’t that the NHS is the wrong model.

It’s the right model.

It’s just not taking advantage of the opportunities in front of it.

And that’s what needs to change.

Second, reform does not mean just putting more money in.

Of course, even in difficult financial circumstances.

My government will always make the investments in our NHS that are needed. Always.

But we have to fix the plumbing before turning on the taps.

So hear me when I say this.

No more money without reform.

I am not prepared to see even more of your money spent

On agency staff who cost £5,000 a shift

On appointment letters, which arrive after the appointment,

Or on paying for people to be stuck in hospital

Just because they can’t get the care they need in the community.

Tonight, there will be 12,000 patients in that very position.

That’s enough to fill 28 hospitals.

So we can’t go on like this.

As Lord Darzi has said -

NHS staff are “working harder than ever”

But “productivity has fallen.”

Because patients can’t be discharged,

And clinicians are spending their time trying to find more beds.

Rather than treating more patients.

That isn’t just solved by more money - it’s solved by reform.

And third, reform does not mean trying to fix everything from Whitehall. It really doesn’t.

When Lord Darzi says the vital signs of the NHS are strong.

He’s talking about the talents and passion of our NHS workforce. That’s what he’s talking about.

The breadth and depth of clinical talent.

The extraordinary compassion and care of our NHS staff.

If we are going to build an NHS that is fit for the future…

Then I tell you, we are going to do it with our NHS staff.

And indeed, with our patients too.

We are going to change it together.

Now, that starts with the first steps,

40,000 extra appointments every week.

But we’ve got to do the hard yards of long-term reform.

So this government is working at pace

To build a Ten-Year Plan.

Something so different from anything that has gone before.

This plan will be framed around three big shifts,

Three fundamental reforms,

Which are rooted in what Lord Darzi has set out today.

First, moving from an analogue to a digital NHS.

Already we can see glimpses of the extraordinary potential of technology,

Like the world’s first ever non-invasive, knifeless surgery for Kidney cancer… Just imagine that.

Pioneered by Leeds Teaching Hospitals.

Or the precision cancer scanners…

I saw just yesterday.

Or simply for transforming how we manage a condition.

We went to Kingsmill Hospital earlier this year and met a 12-year old called Molly.

She used a smartphone to monitor her glucose levels…

Instead of being forced to repeatedly prick her fingers.

It made such a difference to her daily life and gave great reassurance to her mum who could remotely check on the settings and the findings.

We’ve got to make these opportunities available to everyone.

We’ve got to use technology to empower patients and give them much greater control over their healthcare.

Take an innovation like the NHS app.

This could be a whole digital front door to the NHS.

Appointments, self-referral, reminders for check-ups and screenings.

Patients in control of their own data,

Healthcare so much more transparent,

So you always know your options,

And the standards that you should expect.

And you know, earlier this year I went to Alder Hey Hospital. Many of you will know it, it’s a fantastic hospital, where they carry out heart surgery on infants, which is really humbling to see.

I met the parents of a two-year old who had extremely complicated heart surgery. A tiny infant, an incredible surgery.

I asked them about their chil