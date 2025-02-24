PM statement in response to the release of deceased hostages held in Gaza

The Prime Minister recently made a statement in response to the release of deceased hostages held in Gaza.

I was deeply saddened to hear of the death of Oded Lifschitz after he was taken hostage by terrorists in Gaza, and I extend my heartfelt condolences to his daughter Sharone and his wife Yocheved.

When I met Sharone in Downing Street, she showed remarkable strength in the face of the most difficult circumstances. The news of her father’s death is a tragedy. It is my hope that the peace he worked to see in the region through his charity work and activism will be achieved.

My thoughts are also with the Bibas family, who have faced immense pain as they awaited news of Shiri and her sons Kfir and Ariel.

We must see all remaining hostages released, and the ceasefire upheld. My government remains committed to working with our international partners to bring an end this suffering and secure a long-term peace in the Middle East.