PM statement on 7 October attacks

Prime Minister Keir Starmer's statement on two years since the 7 October attacks.

Today we mark two years since the horrifying attacks on Israel by Hamas terrorists on October 7th 2023. Time does not diminish the evil we saw that day. The worst attack on the Jewish people since the Holocaust. The brutal, cold blooded torture and murder of Jews in their own homes. And the taking of hostages, including British citizens, some of whom remain in Gaza today.

Since that awful day, so many have endured a living nightmare. When I spoke with some of the families of the British hostages, I promised them in person that we will not cease in our efforts to bring their loved ones home.

But back here in the UK, our Jewish communities have also endured rising antisemitism on our streets, in our country. And last week, a horrifying terrorist attack on the holy day of Yom Kippur in Manchester. This is a stain on who we are, and this country will always stand tall and united against those who wish harm and hatred upon Jewish communities.

Our priority in the Middle East remains the same – release the hostages. Surge aid into Gaza. And a ceasefire that can lead to a lasting and just peace as a step towards a Two-State solution. A safe and secure Israel, alongside a viable Palestinian state. We welcome the US initiative towards peace in the Middle East, and this government will do everything in our power to bring about the day where every child of Israel can live peacefully, alongside their Palestinian neighbours, in safety and security.