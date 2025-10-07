10 Downing Street
|Printable version
PM statement on 7 October attacks
Prime Minister Keir Starmer's statement on two years since the 7 October attacks.
Today we mark two years since the horrifying attacks on Israel by Hamas terrorists on October 7th 2023. Time does not diminish the evil we saw that day. The worst attack on the Jewish people since the Holocaust. The brutal, cold blooded torture and murder of Jews in their own homes. And the taking of hostages, including British citizens, some of whom remain in Gaza today.
Since that awful day, so many have endured a living nightmare. When I spoke with some of the families of the British hostages, I promised them in person that we will not cease in our efforts to bring their loved ones home.
But back here in the UK, our Jewish communities have also endured rising antisemitism on our streets, in our country. And last week, a horrifying terrorist attack on the holy day of Yom Kippur in Manchester. This is a stain on who we are, and this country will always stand tall and united against those who wish harm and hatred upon Jewish communities.
Our priority in the Middle East remains the same – release the hostages. Surge aid into Gaza. And a ceasefire that can lead to a lasting and just peace as a step towards a Two-State solution. A safe and secure Israel, alongside a viable Palestinian state. We welcome the US initiative towards peace in the Middle East, and this government will do everything in our power to bring about the day where every child of Israel can live peacefully, alongside their Palestinian neighbours, in safety and security.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-statement-on-7-october-attacks
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary13/08/2020 15:03:23
The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.
Prime Minister unveils reforms to transform further and higher education02/10/2025 13:20:00
Young people across the country will gain the skills needed to thrive in tomorrow’s job market, as the Prime Minister recently (30 September 2025) announced a package of reforms.
UK to reform asylum offer to reduce the pull factor for small boat crossings02/10/2025 09:05:00
Migrants granted asylum in the UK will no longer be automatically given settlement and family reunion rights, under landmark policy changes outlined by the Prime Minister today.
£214m new funding for Welsh communities to improve neighbourhoods and restore pride26/09/2025 13:12:00
UK Government Pride in Place funding going to every local authority in Wales.
New digital ID scheme to be rolled out across UK26/09/2025 10:20:00
A new digital ID scheme will help combat illegal working while making it easier for the vast majority of people to use vital government services. Digital ID will be mandatory for Right to Work checks by the end of the Parliament.
PM statement on release of Peter and Barbara Reynolds: 19 September 202519/09/2025 17:15:00
Prime Minister Keir Starmer's statement on the release of Peter and Barbara Reynolds.
Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland regarding the Technology Prosperity Deal18/09/2025 16:25:00
MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING
Record-breaking £150bn investment unveiled during US State Visit18/09/2025 09:12:00
Record-breaking investment into the UK of £150 billon unveiled during historic US State Visit, boosting jobs and catapulting growth