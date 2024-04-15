PM statement on Iranian regime’s reckless attack against Israel

Words from the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, on the Iranian regime’s reckless attack against Israel.

I condemn in the strongest terms the Iranian regime’s reckless attack against Israel. These strikes risk inflaming tensions and destabilising the region. Iran has once again demonstrated that it is intent on sowing chaos in its own backyard.

The UK will continue to stand up for Israel’s security and that of all our regional partners, including Jordan and Iraq. Alongside our allies, we are urgently working to stabilise the situation and prevent further escalation. No one wants to see more bloodshed.