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PM statement on October 7th attacks
Prime Minister Andy Burnham's statement three years on from the October 7th attacks.
Three years on from the October 7 attacks on Israel, we remember those who were senselessly killed by Hamas terrorists.
The impact of the attacks has been felt not just in Israel, but in Jewish communities across the world who still bear the burden of the tragic events that day.
In the years since, we have seen a disturbing rise in antisemitic behaviour in the UK.
A year ago we witnessed a horrifying terrorist attack on the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation in Manchester, with further attacks against Jewish people and institutions since.
I want Britain’s Jewish community to hear this from me directly. We stand with you. Abuse and violence against you, in any form, will not be tolerated. Not on our streets, not online, not in our schools or universities.
That’s why we are funding protection for synagogues, schools and community buildings, and why we will come down hard on antisemitism wherever it is found - in classrooms, on campuses and in neighbourhoods.
At home, we are committed to protecting our citizens from vile hatred. Abroad, we continue to work towards a two-state solution, with Israelis and Palestinians living side by side in peace and security.
An attack on Jewish people in Britain is an attack on all of us. Antisemitism has no place in this country, and we will do everything we can to stamp it out.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-statement-on-october-7th-attacks
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