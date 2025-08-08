10 Downing Street
PM statement on the Israeli government’s decision to further escalate its offensive in Gaza: 8 August 2025
Prime Minister Keir Starmer's statement on the Israeli government’s decision to further escalate its offensive in Gaza.
The Israeli Government’s decision to further escalate its offensive in Gaza is wrong, and we urge it to reconsider immediately. This action will do nothing to bring an end to this conflict or to help secure the release of the hostages. It will only bring more bloodshed.
Every day the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens and hostages taken by Hamas are being held in appalling and inhuman conditions. What we need is a ceasefire, a surge in humanitarian aid, the release of all hostages by Hamas and a negotiated solution. Hamas can play no part in the future of Gaza and must leave as well as disarm.
Together with our allies, we are working on a long-term plan to secure peace in the region as part of a two-state solution, and ultimately achieve a brighter future for Palestinians and Israelis.
But without both sides engaging in good faith in negotiations, that prospect is vanishing before our eyes. Our message is clear: a diplomatic solution is possible, but both parties must step away from the path of destruction.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/prime-minister-keir-starmers-statement-on-gaza-8-august-2025
