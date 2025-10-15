10 Downing Street
PM statement on the release of the bodies of the deceased hostages
Prime Minister Keir Starmer's statement on the release of the bodies of the deceased hostages.
The release of the bodies of the deceased hostages is a profoundly difficult moment for the families who have endured terrible and protracted pain over the last two years at the hands of Hamas. The loss of Yossi Sharabi will be felt deeply by his family, after Hamas so cruelly drew out their horror and denied them the right to grieve.
I know from meeting his family just how loved Yossi was, and how devastating this ordeal has been. My thoughts are with them, and all of the hostage families.
Hamas must now return the remaining deceased hostages and honour the terms of the ceasefire. Moving forward, we will continue to work with our partners to ensure the next phase of the peace plan is implemented in full.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-statement-on-the-release-of-the-bodies-of-the-deceased-hostages
