10 Downing Street
|Printable version
PM statement on the vote at the UN General Assembly: 2 March 2022
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's statement on the vote at the UN General Assembly.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday said:
We are united in our abhorrence to the evil actions of Putin’s regime and stand side-by-side on the international stage as we deplore its aggression in the strongest possible terms.
Rarely has the contrast between right and wrong been so stark. 141 countries voted to condemn Putin’s war.
Along with my almost daily conversations with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, I have engaged world leaders in our joint mission to denounce Russia’s actions and make clear – for the sake of innocent civilians - Russia should withdraw from Ukraine and Putin must fail.
We are – and will continue to be - unified in our resounding admiration for the courage and bravery of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-statement-on-the-vote-at-the-un-general-assembly-2-march-2022
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
UK pledges another £80 million in aid to help Ukraine deal with humanitarian crisis02/03/2022 14:12:00
The UK government has pledged another £80 million in aid after Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine.
Prime Minister's speech in Poland on the Russian invasion of Ukraine: 1 March 202202/03/2022 13:20:00
The Prime Minister yesterday gave a speech on the Russian invasion of Ukraine during his visit to Poland.
PM call with President Zelenskyy: 2 March 202202/03/2022 12:18:00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy this morning.
Prime Minister's speech in Estonia on the Russian invasion of Ukraine: 1 March 202202/03/2022 11:43:00
The Prime Minister yesterday gave a speech on the Russian invasion of Ukraine during his visit to Estonia.
Government takes landmark steps to further clamp down on dirty money02/03/2022 09:10:00
Government bringing forward new legislation to tackle economic crime following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
PM announces further humanitarian aid to Ukraine28/02/2022 16:20:00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces £40 million of further humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
Statement from the leaders of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF)28/02/2022 10:20:00
A joint statement given recently (25 February 2022) from the leaders of the nations involved in the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF).
Joint Statement on Further Restrictive Economic Measures: 26 February 202228/02/2022 09:38:00
Joint statement given recently (26 February 2022) by the UK and other international partners on financial measures against Russia.
G7 Leaders’ Statement on the invasion of Ukraine by armed forces of the Russian Federation: 24 February 202225/02/2022 16:20:00
The Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) yesterday met virtually.