10 Downing Street
|Printable version
PM statement on Venezuela: 3 January 2026
Prime Minister Keir Starmer's statement on Venezuela.
The UK has long supported a transition of power in Venezuela. We regarded Maduro as an illegitimate President and we shed no tears about the end of his regime.
I reiterated my support for international law this morning. The UK government will discuss the evolving situation with US counterparts in the days ahead as we seek a safe and peaceful transition to a legitimate government that reflects the will of the Venezuelan people.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-statement-on-venezuela-3-january-2026
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary13/08/2020 15:03:23
The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.
The Prime Minister's New Year’s Message: 31 December 202502/01/2026 09:05:00
Transcript of the Prime Minister's New Year’s Message.
PM call with President Trump of the United States, President Zelenskyy of Ukraine and European leaders: 28 December 202529/12/2025 11:15:00
The Prime Minister spoke with President Trump, President Zelenskyy and European leaders.
PM call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 28 December 202529/12/2025 10:15:00
The Prime Minister spoke with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy yesterday.
PM call with President Trump of the United States: 21 December 202522/12/2025 13:20:00
The Prime Minister spoke to the President of the United States, Donald Trump, yesterday afternoon.
AI to accelerate national renewal and growth as Google DeepMind backs UK tech and science sectors11/12/2025 11:07:00
A new partnership with Google DeepMind will help to turn cutting-edge AI into real benefits for working people.
PM's engagements with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine, President Macron of France, Chancellor Merz of Germany and European partners: 8 December 202509/12/2025 11:10:00
The Prime Minister yesterday welcomed the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, and the Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, to Downing Street.
Thousands of children in poverty across Wales to be helped by UK Government’s historic Child Poverty Strategy08/12/2025 15:12:00
Thousands of children living in poverty across Wales to be helped as the UK Government launches its Child Poverty Strategy.
Over half a million children to be lifted out of poverty as government unveils historic child poverty strategy05/12/2025 16:27:00
Around 550,000 children will be lifted out of poverty by 2030 – the biggest reduction in a single parliament since records began – as the Government launches its Child Poverty Strategy today (Friday 5 December).