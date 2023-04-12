10 Downing Street
PM to recognise six-year old for outstanding contribution award
The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to personally present six-year old Dáithí Mac Gabhann with his daily Points of Light award this morning.
As part of the Prime Minister’s visit to Northern Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement this week, he is expected to personally present six-year old Dáithí Mac Gabhann with his daily Points of Light award this morning.
The Points of Light awards recognise outstanding volunteers and people who are contributing to their community.
Today, the Prime Minister will meet with Dáithí and his family to thank them for their tireless campaigning for ‘Dáithí’s Law’, which implemented an ‘opt-out’ organ donation system, bringing Northern Ireland in line with the rest of the UK.
Their efforts prompted the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland’s decision to bring forward amendments to the Executive Formation Bill earlier this year, which allowed Dáithí’s Law to become a reality and save lives across Northern Ireland.
In a letter to Dáithí, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said:
“Every day I write a letter to thank someone for doing something remarkable for others. Today is very special, because I get to thank you.
“The bravery and determination you have shown in campaigning to change the law on organ donation in Northern Ireland is truly inspiring.
“With Dáithí’s Law you are helping others in your situation to get the life-changing help they need. It is a huge achievement.
“In your father’s words: “exceptional things happen for exceptional people.” I agree with him that you are truly exceptional and so I am delighted to recognise your courage by naming you as the UK’s 2029th Point of Light.
“The whole country is with you as you continue your treatment.”
