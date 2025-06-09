PM unveils AI breakthrough to slash planning delays and help build 1.5 million homes: 9 June 2025

Planning permissions will be sped up as the Government rolls out a new AI tool which can scan hundreds of files in seconds – making it easier to make home improvements, while turbocharging the Plan for Change milestone to build 1.5 million homes.

PM unveils revolutionary AI tool to transform planning system and speed up housebuilding at London Tech Week

‘Extract’ set to digitise planning documents and bring England’s outdated planning system into the 21st century

Breakthrough AI tool to be made available to all councils by Spring 2026, using Google DeepMind’s Gemini model

Digital planning transformation to help deliver Plan for Change milestone to build 1.5 million homes

Planning permissions will be sped up as the Government rolls out a new AI tool which can scan hundreds of files in seconds – making it easier to make home improvements, while turbocharging the Plan for Change milestone to build 1.5 million homes.

Speaking at London Tech Week, the Prime Minister announced the launch of “Extract” – an AI assistant for planning officers and local councils, developed by government with support from Google.

For the first time, this cutting-edge technology will help councils convert decades-old, handwritten planning documents and maps into data in minutes – and will power new types of planning software to slash the 250,000 estimated hours spent by planning officers each year manually checking these documents. This will dramatically reduce delays that have long plagued the system.

Around 350,000 planning applications are submitted a year in England, yet the system remains heavily reliant on paper documents – some hundreds of pages long. Once submitted, each of these documents needs to be manually validated and approved by a planning officer.

In test trials across Hillingdon, Nuneaton & Bedworth, and Exeter councils, Extract digitised planning records, including maps, in just three minutes each – compared to the 1–2 hours it typically takes manually. This means Extract could process around 100 planning records a day – significantly speeding up the process.

This represents a step-change in productivity, freeing up thousands of hours for planning officers to focus on decision-making to speed up housebuilding. It will also accelerate the delivery of much-needed housing, improve reliability in the planning process and reduce costs and save time for councils and developers.

Extract is expected to be made available to all councils by Spring 2026. The government’s ambition is to fully digitise the planning system - making it faster, more transparent, and easier to navigate for working people, councils, businesses and developers.

The rollout will help deliver the government’s Plan for Change milestone to build 1.5 million homes over the next Parliament and is part of the government’s efforts to harness tech and AI to deliver change and renewal for working people.

It also comes alongside the government’s wider efforts to digitise the planning system, building on an estimated £59.4m per year spent by councils on digital planning and housing software, delivering an estimated time and cost saving of £527m for the public sector each year.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

For too long, our outdated planning system has held back our country— slowing down the development of vital infrastructure and making it harder to get the homes we need built. This government is working hand in hand with business to change that. With Extract, we’re harnessing the power of AI to help planning officers cut red tape, speed up decisions, and unlock the new homes for hard-working people as part of our Plan for Change. It’s a bold step forward in our mission to build 1.5 million more homes and deliver a planning system that’s fit for the 21st century.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Housing Secretary Angela Rayner said:

From day one we made an unwavering promise to use every tool at our disposal to build the 1.5 million homes and vital infrastructure through our Plan for Change that our local communities desperately need. By using cutting-edge technology like Extract we can fix the broken planning system, cut delays, save money, and also reduce burdens on councils to help pave the way for the biggest building boom in a generation.”

Co-Founder & CEO of Google DeepMind, Demis Hassabis said:

We build our AI models to understand all types of information - from text to handwritten notes and technical drawings - so it’s really exciting to see the UK government choose Gemini to help speed up the planning process and support planners and people across the country.

Hillingdon Council’s Chief Operating Officer Matthew Wallbridge said:

‘The UK Planning System relies on paper-based processes, and AI can help to read and then extract the key information from it, to help both residents and planning officers. The productivity benefits will allow for a faster and cheaper service’.

Tom Shardlow, CEO Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council said:

Just like many local authorities, Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council has many plans and documents in storage from historic planning applications over the years. Working with the Extract team, we have seen the outputs from Extract, and how these could improve our service, providing high quality, digital, GeoSpatial data and how this could speed up the process for our Planning Team.”

The government is now working with Google to develop and expand Extract to all local authorities in England using its Gemini model. The government will expand Extract to handle all planning document types with the aim of supporting local authorities to digitise all planning documents by the end of 2026.

The planning data, unlocked through Extract, will be uploaded to a publicly accessible gov.uk service page. Open, public data will ensure the planning system is more transparent, accessible and understandable to the public. The government will also explore the best and most efficient ways to deploy Extract into local authorities - this might also include developing an app to scan documents instantly.

This government is turning the page on the decline of the past and choosing growth with a significant number of planning decisions already made by Ministers since July.

This includes 18 planning decisions taken by Ministers over 85% of which within the target timeframe, and 18 nationally significant infrastructure projects approved, collectively spanning airports, data centres, solar farms and major housing developments such as the Expansion of London City Airport, a data centre in Buckinghamshire and a new M&S store in Oxford Street, London.

The Planning and Infrastructure Bill will also provide the powers to accelerate the infrastructure and homes needed to deliver on the government’s ambitions – and fast track critical infrastructure such as wind farms, power plants, and major road and rail projects.