PM wraps up India trade trip with 10,600 jobs secured

Wrapping up a two-day trade mission to Mumbai, the Prime Minister has praised the strengthened, future-facing UK-India partnership, which will deliver for Britain by boosting growth, creating jobs and making hard-working people better off.

10,600 new UK jobs have been unlocked during the Prime Minister’s visit to India this week.

Over the course of the trip, 6,900 new jobs were secured thanks to £1.3 billion of new Indian investment into the UK - in sectors ranging from engineering to technology, across every region of the country.

Major film studio Yash Raj Films committed to making 3 new Bollywood blockbusters in the UK from next year, bringing over 3,000 new jobs to the UK from early next year.

Finally, a new £350 million deal will create over 700 jobs in Northern Ireland to deliver UK-manufactured missiles to the Indian Army.

The Prime Minister also promised to open doors for British businesses in India, following the signature of the ambitious UK-India trade deal in July - which will lower tariffs on British goods being imported into India and mean trade is quicker, cheaper and easier.

A range of UK companies have confirmed £3.6 billion worth of investments that will see them grow and expand into India’s super-economy – which will support thousands of British jobs and deliver growth at home.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer yesterday said:

“Alongside a 125-strong business delegation, we have seized the opportunities created by our trade deal with India in full this week. “We’ve secured new investments into the UK, and created 10,600 jobs across the entire country, in some of our most thriving industries. And we’ve flown the flag for British business in India – opening doors and galvanising our partnerships. “Our outward-looking and proud approach is delivering real change, which people will see in their communities up and down the country.”

Key investments by UK companies into India include:

Graphcore, part of the SoftBank Group – will invest up to £1billion in a new AI engineering campus in Bengaluru, creating 500 high-skilled jobs in India’s semiconductor industry.

Tide will invest £500 million in India over five years from 2026, expanding its India workforce to 2300 by adding 800 professionals in the next 12 months.

In the next five years, Revolut is looking to spend £500 million in its India business.

Paysecure, a UK-based payments orchestration company, aims to boost UK exports by £370 million in five years by enabling seamless payments for UK businesses in India through integration with top Indian banks and payment gateways.

Notes to Editors:

Please find below a list of all investments announced as a result of the Prime Minister’s trip to India.

29 investments into India worth over £3.6 billion include:

As part of the launch of its innovation bank, HSBC India commits $1billion in non-dilutive debt capital as a part of its lending program to startups across early to late stages. Graphcore, part of the SoftBank Group - will invest up to £1billion in a new AI engineering campus in Bengaluru, creating 500 high-skilled jobs in the semiconductor industry. Tide will invest £500 million in India over five years from 2026, expanding its India workforce to 2300 by adding 800 professionals in the next 12 months. In the next five years, Revolut is looking to spend £500 million in its India business and its GCC in the country. Paysecure, a UK-based payments orchestration company, aims to boost UK exports by £370 million in five years by enabling seamless payments for UK businesses in India through integration with top Indian banks and payment gateways. GEDU Global Education will invest £200 million in India, creating 1500 jobs. This will cover K12 and HE campuses and will make GEDU the largest foreign investor in education in India. Acron Aviation has forged a series of agreements in India with a combined worth of £68 million for supplying UK manufactured state-of-the-art full flight simulators and delivering type-rating qualifications and training to Indian pilots. Rapiscan UK expects £60 million revenue over five years from Indian airports, ports and other sectors for its made-in-UK products, driven by strong demand and recent success of its RTT110 EDS for baggage and cargo screening. Clinisupplies expands in India with New Medical Device Plant and Global Capability Centre by investing £36 million in MP, India thereby generating 1100 jobs in the region. Prudential is investing over £30 million across five years to develop its Bengaluru Value Creation Centre into a cutting-edge hub for technology, data, AI, and innovation serving its markets globally. Mace, a global infrastructure consultancy, won £23.15 million in contracts across four projects in airports, healthcare, stations, and commercial projects, and anticipates rapid growth through its strategic partnership with Goldman Sachs. Allenwest, over 100 years old company from Scotland has achieved £16 million worth of exports to Indian metal and mining companies with its reliable electrical switch gear solutions built for toughest environments. FIDO AI aims to grow its India business to £15 million by deploying AI-driven leak-reduction technology and is already undertaking projects in Bangalore supporting the city’s water resilience. Microbira’s AI platform revolutionizes infection diagnostics, aiding in combating anti-microbial resistance in India - reagent-free, cost-effective, and poised to boost patient care with an export value of £10.4 million over the next five years. Croftz will invest £1.5 million to scale its AI compliance solutions in India - creating 50 jobs and £8 million in exports, strengthening governance and risk management nationwide. Snorkel brings its aerial work platforms as working at height solutions, making Indian construction sites safer and sustainable, projecting business worth £8 million over the next five years. Frugalpac, ITC, and Rhea Distilleries launch India’s first paper bottle, highlighting UK-India sustainability cooperation and opening potential £6 million Frugal Bottle machine sales over the next five years. Rail Vision UK introduced its vision sensors and AI-powered predictive maintenance system successfully at Delhi Metro valued at £6 million with projection of further £5 million in next 18 months. Turntide Technologies is excited to be in India, which is a promising market, for e-mobility. The expected business revenue of £4.9 million from India will enable Turntide UK to invest more in UK R&D. Arup, UK brings its global expertise in designing Traction Power Supply for India’s ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project, with its services valued at £4.7 million. ICF projects £4.2 million revenue from India’s aviation sector over three years, driven by air cargo, MRO, supply chain reorganisation, operational improvements, and airport infrastructure collaborations with key stakeholders. Rutland Square Spirits forecasts £3 million in sales over five years in India, expanding beyond travel retail into fast-growing premium retail and food service sectors. Oxford Nanopore Technologies, molecular sensing technology leader secured numerous clinical, research and bioengineering partnerships, including with CDFD and NIBMG. Recent deals, together worth £2.5 million, include Credence Genomics and Haystack Analytics. National Open College Network group, a leading UK skill awarding body has secured business deals worth £2.11 million for supplying Ofqual regulated qualifications to Indian TVET and skill development sector. Sintali Limited, one of the world’s leading independent green building certification firms aims to generate around £2 million in India in green building certification over five years, by promoting environmentally responsible infrastructure development. A.G. Barr PLC launching in India with visioning exports forecast worth £550,000 for their Barr Soda’s bubble-gum and cream flavours. Wavesight Limited supplied 158 Scorpion industrial grade wireless radios valued at £91,000 to Eastern Coalfields Limited in Jharkhand and West Bengal, a fully owned subsidiary of Coal India Limited. The Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology (IMarEST) are setting up its first branch in India to collaborate on opportunities in skill development sector across India with an estimated investment of £38,000 and a projected revenue of £155,000. Lloyd’s Register delivered £75K project developing India’s National Green Shipping Policy, while investing £4.5M, adding 112 experts, and strengthening our delivery centres across India.

64 Indian FDI deals into the UK worth over £1.3 billion includes: