PM's engagements with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine, President Macron of France, Chancellor Merz of Germany and European partners: 8 December 2025
The Prime Minister yesterday welcomed the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, and the Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, to Downing Street.
The leaders discussed the importance of the US-led peace talks for European security and supported the progress made. They instructed their National Security Advisors to continue discussions over the coming days. The leaders underscored the need for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, which includes robust security guarantees.
The leaders agreed that, while diplomatic efforts continue, Europe must stand with Ukraine, strengthening its ability to defend against relentless attacks that have left thousands without heat or light. They also discussed positive progress made to use immobilised Russian sovereign assets to support Ukraine’s reconstruction.
Following the meeting with the leaders of France, Germany and Ukraine, the Prime Minister convened a call with other European allies alongside President Zelenskyy to update them on the latest situation. The leaders all agreed that now is a critical moment and that we must continue to ramp up support to Ukraine and economic pressure on Putin to bring an end to this barbaric war.
They agreed to keep in touch.
