P&O ferries: update from the Insolvency Service
The Insolvency Service has provided an update following its enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the recent redundancies made by P&O Ferries.
Following its enquiries, the Insolvency Service has commenced formal criminal and civil investigations into the circumstances surrounding the recent redundancies made by P&O Ferries.
As these are ongoing investigations, no further comment or information can be provided at this time.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/po-ferries-update-from-the-insolvency-service
