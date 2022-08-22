Monday 22 Aug 2022 @ 12:15
P&O Insolvency Service decision: strengthen laws so firms like P&O face serious consequences, says TUC

Commenting on the announcement by the Insolvency Service that they will not commence criminal proceedings with P&O Ferries, TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady recently said:

"It was a shocking case of mistreatment of working people. And it will be shocking if there is no justice for P&O workers through serious consequences for the firm’s directors under current laws.

"Our laws should protect working people from companies that brazenly flout the rules and treat staff like disposable labour. The Insolvency Service must give a clear explanation for this decision. And government ministers must commit to strengthening the laws to better protect working people and to severely punish firms that behave like P&O."

