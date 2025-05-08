Welsh Government
“Pob Lwc” as exam season begins in Wales
Exam season has begun and now is the time to say “Pob Lwc” to everyone starting their exams and assessments.
Exam season can be a stressful time for learners, and to support learners in Wales useful resources to help with exams and assessment are available on Hwb.
Power Up via Hwb includes resources for GCSE and AS/A Level learners and information for those taking vocational qualifications, alongside wellbeing tips for all learners.
There is also advice and tips available for parents and guardians on how to best support their family member.
Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle said:
Pob Lwc to everyone about to begin their exams across Wales.
I know what an important time this is for you and that many of you will be feeling nervous about the upcoming exams and assessments.
Over the next few weeks, it’s really important to remember to look after yourselves too.
I would also encourage young people and their families to find out more about the support available through Power Up
Pob Lwc all.
Minister for Further and Higher Education, Vikki Howells, said:
Pob Lwc to all learners navigating exam season.
As a former secondary school teacher and the parent of a current A level student I know that this is a tense time, but it’s important to recognise how much work you have already done and to take care of yourself.
Power Up is a helpful resource for those sitting exams and assessments, providing hints and tips for revisions and how to support your wellbeing during this time.
