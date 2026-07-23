Pob Lwc Team Wales

As Team Wales take to the international sporting stage at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, the First Minister of Wales, Rhun ap Iorwerth, and Cabinet Minister for Culture and Sport, Heledd Fychan, are wishing them ‘Pob Lwc!’

Ahead of the opening ceremony the First Minister gave his best wishes to the team as they represent Wales across 10 sports.

The First Minister said:

The Commonwealth Games is a great opportunity for our elite athletes to showcase the best of Wales’s sporting talents as they represent our nation on the international stage. From local clubs to the elite level competing in Glasgow, people throughout Wales are united by our love of sport. The Games are a chance not only to celebrate and support the athletes of today but also to inspire future generations. All the athletes here have achieved so much already, and the people of Wales will be cheering you on. Pob lwc i chi gyd!”

Cabinet Minister for Culture and Sport Heledd Fychan said:

Team Wales will be playing not only an important role in the sporting arena, they will also be boosting Wales’ profile across the world. Sport is a key part of our identity as a nation, while bringing many benefits to our health and the economy. That is why we will be working to identify and support opportunities so that more people can participate in the future.

The Welsh Government’s ‘Cymru Wales’ brand has partnered with Team Wales for the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, the first time the brand will feature on athletes’ kits.

The partnership will see the Cymru Wales logo appear on the sleeve of podium wear throughout the Games, alongside a wider programme of joint activities designed to showcase Wales to a global audience.