Poland, Ukraine, and Russia’s War on History
Moscow’s stirring of the tragic past between Poland and Ukraine is a facet of its information campaign against the West, yet understanding that history – and how it is manipulated – can help those confronting Russia.
Poland is one of Ukraine’s most important allies. It has become a hub for the EU and NATO responses to Russia’s war. Over 90% of military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine passes through Rzeszow airport in southern Poland. Yet the relationship between Poland and Ukraine is complex, largely for historical reasons.
As Ukraine’s battlefield situation deteriorates – with key strategic cities such as Pokrovsk under threat – Poland’s role becomes even more crucial. The bilateral relationship is essential not only for supporting Ukraine against Russia’s aggression but also for consolidating Ukraine’s position within Europe and, ultimately, for maintaining European security. That makes history urgent.
History in Polish Diplomacy
History is not an abstract subject in Poland. It is an integral part of national culture and an organising principle of politics and diplomacy. Poland’s leadership is steeped in historical thinking: both the president and the prime minister are trained historians, and recently the president’s former PhD supervisor was appointed ambassador serving as special representative of the president for historical diplomacy.
The institutionalisation of history extends into the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA). Every new Polish diplomat receives training in diplomatic history – particularly of the 20th century – at the MFA’s Diplomatic Academy. Historical reflection is not only a ceremonial exercise, but a means of avoiding past mistakes and legitimising current choices.
