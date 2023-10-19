Chatham House
Poland’s elections alter the balance of power in the EU
EXPERT COMMENT
Poland will regain influence in EU affairs but the future government will not be an easy partner and face fierce opposition from PiS when reforming the rule of law.
According to the latest results published on 17 October, Poland’s ruling PiS party achieved the most votes in Sunday’s election with 35.58 per cent – but is not in a position to form a majority coalition.
Opposition leader Donald Tusk is expected to become Poland’s next prime minister, heading a coalition with his centre-right party PO, the centrist coalition Third Way and the New Left, securing a total of 53.52 per cent of the vote. The extreme-right party, which could potentially have supported PiS, gained only around 6 per cent.
